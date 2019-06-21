Bayside teacher on historic research team to capture giant squid on camera in US waters

Video courtesy of Edie Widder and Nathan Robinson via NOAA.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WRKG) – For the first time in history, a giant squid has been filmed in its deepwater habitat in the waters of the United States, and Bayside Academy’s STEAM Coordinator, Dr. Megan McCall, was there. This is only the second time ever a giant squid has been filmed in its habitat; the only other time was in 2012 off the coast of Japan.

Dr. McCall is one of only 12 researchers on Research Vessel Point Sur currently on a 15-day expedition in the Gulf of Mexico. The expedition, Journey into Midnight: Light and Life Below the Twilight Zone, is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research. It was during this expedition that the giant squid was filmed using the Medusa, a new camera system developed by expedition member Dr. Edith Widder.

For additional information and a video of the giant squid, see today’s New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/21/science/giant-squid-cephalopod-video.html.

For additional information on the expedition and blog updates from the researchers, visit https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/explorations/19biolum/welcome.html.

