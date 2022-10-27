BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayside Academy’s streak of winning consecutive state championships grew to 21 Thursday when the Lady Admirals defeated Spanish Fort 3-2 to win the 6A Volleyball State Championship in Birmingham.

Bayside won the fifth and deciding set 15-12. The Toros have beaten Bayside in three out of four sets in the regular season. It is the school’s 21st straight State Championship in volleyball, a national record.

Bayside Academy volleyball moved up in class to 6A this season due to the AHSAA competitive balance rule. The Lady Admirals have now won state titles in every classification except 7A. This is Bayside’s 31st overall championship in the sport and 28th for Hall of Fame coach Ann Schilling.

Bayside junior Blakeley Robbins was the tournament MVP.