BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bayside Academy volleyball team is headed to the 6A finals after defeating Mountain Brook at the Birmingham CrossPlex Wednesday. If they win the state title Thursday it will be their 21st consecutive state championship. 20 straight state titles is a national record.

In order to win the state championship they need to beat Spanish Fort. The Toros advanced to the finals after they beat Pelham. The match between the Admirals and Toros will be the fifth of the season with Spanish Fort winning three of the four previous matchups. The 6A championship match is set for noon Thursday.

This is the first year Bayside is playing in 6A after they were bumped up in class due to the competitive balance rule.

St. Paul’s and McGill Toolen made it to the 7A semifinals but St. Paul was eliminated after losing to Bob Jones 3-0. McGill has advanced to the final after beating Enterprise 3-1. McGill has already won 21 state titles. McGill will play Bob Jones Thursday at 2 p.m.