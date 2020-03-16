Bayside Academy moves to virtual learning, on-site classes cancelled

Bayside Academy issued this letter Sunday evening:

Dear Bayside Families:



We apologize for the late notice of this communication, but after consulting with local medical personnel, Bayside Academy will be transitioning to virtual learning effective immediately. This situation is constantly evolving, and we feel that it is in the best interest for our entire community to suspend on campus learning at this time.



Faculty will be on campus tomorrow morning to prepare for this transition, and more guidance will be coming regarding pick-up of materials. We know this is difficult with the late notice, but we will do everything possible to get information to you as quickly as possible.



Again, I appreciate your understanding, flexibility, and support during this situation and will continue to share information with you as it becomes available. Please remember the health of our students, their families, and our community is of utmost importance.



NO STUDENTS should report to campus tomorrow. Please refer to forthcoming division-specific information regarding pick-up of materials.

LATEST STORIES: