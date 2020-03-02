Bayshore Christian prepping to break ground on Logic and Rhetoric school

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayshore Christian School is gearing up to get started on a new addition to campus: the Logic and Rhetoric School.

The Bayshore Christian School (BCS) Foundation ought 46 acres off Highway 12 in Daphne back in November of 2018. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place March 14th at 9 a.m.

“It is exciting and humbling to serve with so many committed parents, staff, and church members who are volunteering thousands of hours to advance the mission of the school through the building of this new facility,” said Tim Dernlan, Head of School at BCS. “This new campus will allow us to better serve Christian families on the Eastern Shore in a beautiful facility with expanded programs and opportunities.”

The new campus will feature an academic building, gym, athletic fields and a performing arts center. The new academic buildin will ” enable BCS to provide classical, Christian education to more than 700 children in Mobile and Baldwin counties,” according to a news release.

