DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — They had hoped to complete phase one in November, but it might take another month before Bayfront Park can reopen.

The new asphalt is down and soon you’ll be able to drive to the edge of Mobile Bay once again on Bayfront Park Drive as the final city park improvement project takes shape in Daphne.

“We’re just really trying to enhance, really try to make them destination spots for people, for tourism, for our public access to the waterways and preserve what we all know is a great view,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune.

But, you may have to wait a little longer before you’re able to access Bayfront Park.

Crews are working this week on sidewalks, street pavers, lighting and landscaping, with an anticipated reopening date sometime in December.

“We’re super-excited, ready to open it up and get back out there,” LeJeune said.

Phase one includes the work you see, along with added on-street parking and utility upgrades.

In all, there will be four phases to this project once additional funding is secured, with an amphitheater, pier expansion and restroom facilities added in the years ahead.

“And then of course a boardwalk along the bay connecting Bayfront Park to our D’Olive boat launch there at The Waterfront restaurant,” LeJeune said.

Once built, city leaders want to extend the boardwalk toward the I-10 Bayway, but right now this is a good start to a project that began a year ago this month.

The ultimate goal is to create a walkable space along Bayfront Park Drive, tying into existing businesses, making this the new focal point in the Jubilee City.