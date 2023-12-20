DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The barricades may still be up, but not for long, and those who work on Bayfront Park Drive can see the end in sight.

The $3 million road resurfacing project, which includes utility upgrades, new on-street parking, lighting and a larger footprint to the water, began late last year.

“It’s just brighter out here, and hopefully, it’ll bring a lot more business to our area,” an employee at The Waggy Tail told us. “They’ve been very accommodating. Everything that they’ve done, they’ve let us know what’s going on, so that’s been really helpful with our business. They’ve been trying to help keep us open as much as possible.”

While most of Bayfront Park Drive is back open near popular businesses, barricades still block access to the park itself.

Still, new sidewalks make it possible to get around.

“This is the apex of it all and it’s going to make it real comfortable for everybody to go in there,” someone walking on Wednesday told us. “The only thing, my concern is, we may get too many in here it looks so nice.”

The entire stretch of Bayfront Park Drive from Main Street to Mobile Bay is now expected to open sometime next month.

“I know we wanted to meet the end of December, but we’re going to push it off another week so it’ll be the first week of January we’ll open Bayfront. It’s going to be exciting,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

A restroom facility is being constructed, and over the next few years, an amphitheater and pier expansion will be added.

“The great thing about the amphitheater is we’ve got the funding, so we don’t have to worry about that. The state granted us the $7.2 million grant and then our addition to it, so we’re moving right along,” he added.

Additional businesses are also part of the overall vision.