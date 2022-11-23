DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday.

“That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune.

A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will still be available through Village Park during the closure.

It’s the first phase of a multi-million dollar waterfront facelift project we’ve been reporting on since last November. A new pier and amphitheater will be built over the next several years.

“We’ve been talking about this for years and it’s finally coming to fruition,” LeJeune explained.

Phase one also includes an additional public parking area that will go in across from Moe’s Original BBQ, ultimately making the area a walkable entertainment district.

“Sidewalks on both sides,” said LeJeune. “We’re transforming Bayfront Park to where it’s really accessible, really highlighting what Daphne is. We’re a jubilee city and we have bay access.”

The City of Daphne also plans to include the recently purchased Thomas Medical Center in the overall Bayfront Park project plans once future phases start. Nearly $4 million in GOMESA grant money helped pay for the building. LeJeune said it could be used as a multi-purpose gym, but those plans haven’t been decided yet.

“Some people have talked about a tourism center, convention center type thing,” said LeJeune.

Either way, the city wants to connect the property to Bayfront Park once the full redesign project is completed within the next five years. LeJeune said outside firms are drawing up potential designs and those could be finalized early next year.

WKRG News 5 will continue reporting on the upgrades as each phase gets underway.