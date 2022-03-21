BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison on one charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice.

Candice Lanette Cox, 42, was identified during an investigation where undercover informants made a purchase of methamphetamine ice, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Cox was confronted by authorities during the investigation and she admitted to her involvement. A search warrant was obtained for Cox’s residence, which is where investigators found more methamphetamine ice and $2,000 in buy money paid to her during the undercover purchase. Cox plead guilty to the conspiracy charge in October 2020.

United States District Court Judge Jeffery Beaverstock sentenced Cox to 27 months in prison and five years of supervised release following her sentence. Cox will undergo testing and treatment for drug and/or alcohol abuse. The judge also ordered that Cox pay $100 in special assessments.