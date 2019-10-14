BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Social media has been full of tributes and condolences since news of a deadly crash over the weekend.

17-year-old Jalen Yelder was killed when the 2001 GMC Yukon he was driving veered off U.S. Highway 31 south of Bay Minette, rolled over, throwing the teenager from the truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two friends were awakened early Sunday morning by phone calls telling them of the crash. It’s been a tough 24 hours for the young girls who called Jalen, friend. “If you’ve ever been around him you will see he was the most uplifting, funniest most cool person you’ve ever met,” says Taye Johnson. “Even if you didn’t know him he would make you smile.”

Anischelle Bloom agrees, “He was in the Mobile Kappa League, he liked to dance. Like she said, he was a very uplifting person he didn’t want to see anybody down, he wanted to see everybody happy.”

18-year-old Destin Evans was injured in the crash. Friends say where you saw Jalen, you saw Destin.

What caused the two friends to crash early Sunday morning is still under investigation.