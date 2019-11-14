Bay Minette teen calls for safety precautions following dashcam video of crash

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jordan Callaway was already concerned about the intersection of West 3rd Street and Highway 59 in Bay Minette. But after he saw the above video taken from a police dashboard camera, he was inspired to reinvigorate his push for more safety precautions.

“To me, I see it as, let’s do something about it, before someone’s life gets taken,” he said.

While no serious injuries occurred when a semi-truck hit a sedan in the intersection, Callaway recognizes it was a close call.

The Baldwin County High School Senior started a petition to get either a red light or a median put in.

He also brought his concerns to the Alabama Department of Transportation, who confirms with News 5 they have spoken with Callaway, and are “actively collecting information for an intersection analysis.”

