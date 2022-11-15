BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to locate and arrest a man who they said tried to break into a home in Stapleton and ran into the woods, according to a release from the BMSO.

John Evans, 35 of Bay Minette, was charged with second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

Deputies were called to the 37000 block of Highway 59 on Monday, Nov. 14, in response to a “burglary occurring at an occupied residence.”

Through an investigation, deputies learned Evans knocked on the door and asked the homeowner if he needed work done. The homeowner told Evans “no” and he left. Deputies said the homeowner left “soon after” and saw Evans following him. Evans then turned around and went back to the home.

The victim called his wife and told her to lock the doors. Evans tried to break in through the back door, but ran into the woods when the wife showed Evans she had a gun.

Deputies used a drone to look for the suspect after they arrived. The drone “picked up an anomaly in the wood line that indicated a person was present,” according to the release. Deputies found Evans hiding in “some brush.” Evans resisted arrest, but was taken into custody with no injuries.

Evans is being held at the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $16,000 bond, according to the release.