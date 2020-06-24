Bay Minette Ruby Tuesday joins list of closed locations in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Ruby Tuesday located in Bay Minette has permanently closed according to a memo posted on the restaurant’s door.
News 5 recently reported other locations in Baldwin County had closed including Spanish Fort and Fairhope.
