BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Recreation and Coastal Alabama Community College are coming together to offer a free one-day tennis clinic on Jan. 20 for ages 5 to 16.

The clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Eddie Hartner Tennis Complex, which is located at 1300 Bradley Ave. near the municipal pool.

TENNIS CLINIC LOCATION:

The Coastal Alabama Community College Tennis team will instruct participants at the clinic.

Participants will need to bring their own racket.

Those interested in participating can register online, and walk-ups are also welcome.