Bay Minette Police train on active shooter, traffic stop scenarios Thursday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re all scenarios that could quickly become reality and Bay Minette Police are training this week to make sure they’re ready and prepared.

“Anytime you go up on a traffic stop it’s an unknown scenario. You don’t know what they have in there, you don’t know what they’re going to do when you approach the vehicle,” said Jeff Weaver with the Bay Minette Police Department.

Bay Minette Police used Coastal Alabama Community College as their training ground Tuesday and Thursday. Officers learned how to deal with traffic stops and how to handle tense situations.

“Every situation we get into is a shoot, don’t shoot scenario, for a police officer,” said Weaver.

One of the scenarios police trained on is how to deal with a driver who has felony warrants. The mock driver Thursday morning was wanted for attempted murder. Officers had to approach the vehicle carefully, not knowing how the suspect would handle their commands.

“A lot of our scenarios are geared towards mistakes that we’ve seen made in the past and we don’t want to repeat those mistakes. Overall, Baldwin County policing, I consider a very high level of policing,” said Jason Williams with the Bay Minette Police Department.

As part of the two-day training Bay Minette Police also went through an active shooter mock scenario on campus. It’s training they hope they’ll never have to use, but they want to be ready if and when something happens.

“We want to make sure our students, staff and faculty and members of our community know that we’re well-prepared,” added Williams.