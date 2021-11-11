Bay Minette Police surprise veterans with donations

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Thursday Bay Minette Police delivered dozens of donations to the William F. Green State Veteran’s Home. Throughout the week officers shopped for local veterans, in search of snacks, clothing items and personal hygiene products. Various city departments contributed to the donations, along with the community’s support.

On Thursday afternoon Bay Minette Police escorted the donations, which were loaded onto a humvee, to the veteran’s home.





“Special thanks to our citizens, Bay Minette Police employees, Mayor Bob Wills, Bay Minette City Hall employees, Bay Minette Public Works employees, Bay Minette Public Library employees, Baldwin County Probate Office employees, Walmart and Faith Family of Bay Minette Church. Our Veterans made this day and many more possible through all the sacrifices made keeping our country free. Special thanks to all our Veterans,” said Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

