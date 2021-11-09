Bay Minette Police shopping, collecting donations for local veterans

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officers are working to fill a large room at Bay Minette Police Headquarters this week. They’re shopping for veterans and unloading items by the handful.

“Last year we discovered there were needs due to COVID-19. There was no visitors allowed at the veterans home so therefore a lot of the needs and donated items they were running short on,” said Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

Personal hygiene items, snacks and clothing are some of the biggest needs for veterans this year at the William F. Green Veterans Home. Bay Minette Police are working with other city departments to check some of the items off the list, but not everything has been purchased yet.

“We’ll take items until close of business tomorrow at 5 o’clock. They can drop off items here at our police lobby,” Tolbert added.

This Thursday Bay Minette Police will escort the donations to the William F. Green Veterans home. COVID-19 left many veterans isolated after visitor policies changed, limiting a lot of one on one interaction. So, for the second year in a row, Bay Minette Police plan to surprise these heroes.

“This is a good feeling to help give back to our veterans. The veterans home is in our town so I feel strongly that we should support it and the city does. Our community has turned out,” said Tolbert.

Officers will travel to the William F. Green Veterans Home Thursday following the Bay Minette Veterans Day Parade.