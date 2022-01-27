BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man has been arrested for harassment after boarding a school bus and threatening the driver.

Jonathan Nathaniel Walker boarded a Baldwin County Board of Education school bus and began to use profanity at the driver and made threats to do bodily harm, according to a news release from the Bay Minette Police Department. The school bus driver radioed in for assistance and ordered Walker off the bus.

During this encounter, there were children on the bus. The offense was captured through the video and audio system mounted on the bus.

Walker was arrested by Bay Minette Police for Harassment, Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing on a school bus. He is currently being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center on a no-bond order for other charges that were not related to the school bus incident.

Walker boarded the bus at 917 Daphne Road near Bay Minette Bypass.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler in a statement to WKRG News 5 praised the Bay Minette Police Department and the bus driver for their handling of the situation.