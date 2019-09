BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police are asking for your help in locating the man seen in these photos.

Police aren’t saying what was stolen from the Coin Laundry in Bay Minette at this time. The suspect may have been driving a silver Jeep Cherokee at the time of the offense.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect call 251-580-2559 or you can email your information anonymously to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.