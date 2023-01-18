BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card at a Walmart early Monday morning, according to a release from the BMPD.

Police said the woman walked into the Walmart Supercenter on McMeans Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, and “fraudulently used the credit card to purchase numerous items.”

Surveillance footage saw the woman pulling into the parking lot in a “newer model white Jeep with what appears to be a Florida registration,” according to the release.

Courtesy of Bay Minette Police Department

If you recognize the woman or have any information, you are encouraged to call the BMPD at 251-580-2559 or send an anonymous tip to tips@cityofbayminetteal.gov.