BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they responded to Newport Parkway in reference to a “young adult female” with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to a release from the BMPD.

Officers responded to the “area of Newport Parkway,” at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The unidentified victim was transported to USA Medical Center by Life Flight for her injuries. The victim was treated for “non-life-threatening” injuries and released.

This remains an ongoing investigation as officers with the BMPD continues to investigate.

Our goal is to identify individuals responsible for these acts. Any assistance from the public would be greatly appreciated. Bay Minette Police Department

If anyone has any information in reference to this shooting, you are urged to contact the BMPD at 251-580-2559 or send an email to tips@cityofbayminetteal.gov.