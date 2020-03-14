Bay Minette Police investigating incident at gas station on Highway 59

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police are on the scene of an incident at a gas station on Highway 59. It happened sometime before dawn at a Shell Gas Station near Street’s Seafood Restaurant.

We reached out to Bay Minette’s Police Chief, he declined to give any information about what happened at this time. He said a news release would be coming later. Video from a News 5 viewer shows police tape around the gas station and some law enforcement vehicles. No word yet on what happened or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories