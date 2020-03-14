Bay Minette Police investigating incident at gas station on Highway 59

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police are on the scene of an incident at a gas station on Highway 59. It happened sometime before dawn at a Shell Gas Station near Street’s Seafood Restaurant.

We reached out to Bay Minette’s Police Chief, he declined to give any information about what happened at this time. He said a news release would be coming later. Video from a News 5 viewer shows police tape around the gas station and some law enforcement vehicles. No word yet on what happened or if anyone was hurt.