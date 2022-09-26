BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call for anyone at a Bay Minette convenience store or driving along a busy Highway 31 Friday night. What started as a fight in the parking lot ended with gunfire.

“The individual that was in the car retrieved a firearm,” says Police Chief Al Tolbert. “As the one that started the fight was leaving in the car, he started firing at him as he was driving off.”

Police say multiple shots were fired after that fight in the parking lot. The bullets crossed the street and at least one of them hit Coastal Church.

“There were folks at the church at the time having class,” says Tolbert.

No one was hit by the gunfire. The whole thing was captured on security cameras. Chief Tolbert says he is concerned over the increase in the number of reckless gunfire cases being reported in his city.

“When you pull the trigger on that firearm and that bullet exits that gun, you cannot turn that bullet around and you are ultimately responsible for whatever damage, injury or whatever that bullet causes.”

Police do know who the shooter is and once he is arrested he will face charges of reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied building.