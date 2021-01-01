Bay Minette Police investigate stabbing at Walmart

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department (BMPD) is investigating a stabbing at a Walmart on McMeans Ave.

Bay Minette Police say one person was stabbed in the neck and was taken to USA Medical Center. The suspect and victim are familiar with one another, according to BMPD.

Police say the suspect is in custody and the stabbing victim’s extent of injury is not known at this time.

No further information will be released until the preliminary investigation is completed say BMPD.

