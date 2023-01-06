FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A loud argument interrupts a school training seminar as a man enters the back of the room yelling “Where’s he at?” People scramble to hide under tables and in closets wondering what is going on.

Luckily for these Baldwin County school administrators this was only a training exercise with foam weapons instead of guns.

Cpl. Jeff Weaver with Bay Minette Police Department said he came up with the idea in 2014 to teach school faculty, churches and other businesses how to respond to a potential dangerous situation.

“It was eye opening experience for them, because they didn’t know how to react to the situation that came upon them as an domestic violence situation that happened,” said Weaver.

After the exercise, Corporal Jeff Weaver asked the members how they should have responded during the situation.

Joe Sharp, Assistant Superintendent Secondary with Baldwin County School district, said he’s been to a training like this one before but said it’s always good to be reminded that these situations could happen at anytime.

“I always try to sit my back to the wall, so I can kind of nowhere exits are,” said Sharp. “If you saw where I was sitting, me and Scotty jumped in that closet area to get out of the situation.”

Corporal Weaver told WKRG News 5 that domestic violence sparks many situations like this.

“47% of all your active shooters, are domestic violence situations,” said Weaver.

After the presentation, school administrators said they are better prepared for something that could happen in the future.

“So when you have the ability to get away, you obviously want our teachers and students to run,” said Sharp. “If you can’t, let’s hide in place, and then finally when that perimeter has been broach, then know know to fight, and fight with everything you got.”

If you are interested in the training, you can contact the Bay Minette Police Department.