BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department released an updated wishlist showing you what items they’re collecting for a donation to the residents of the William F Green Veterans Home.

The department plans to make the donation on Veterans Day in honor of the holiday. If you would like to make a donation, you can bring it to the Bay Minette Police Department lobby at 300 North Hoyle Avenue in Bay Minette. Donations are accepted in the lobby Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

Here are some of the items included in the wishlist: boxes of tissues, bird seed, varieties of chips, peppermints, cookies, fruit snacks, miniature Gatorades, popsicles, candy, non-alcoholic beer, Diet Cokes, 50-100 piece puzzles (Gwing), Size medium to 3x pocket t-shirts, neck wallets, reachers, batteries, clothing items, and veteran hats.

