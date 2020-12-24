Bay Minette police arrest woman after drugs, illegal guns, newborn baby found in car

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police arrested Erica Bryars of Bay Minette Thursday.

Chief Al Tolbert tells News 5 she was “stopped for a traffic violation after a brief vehicle pursuit.”

The officer found drugs and guns in plain view in the car. Specifically – spice, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun were spotted.

A newborn baby was also found in the backseat. The Department of Human Resources “responded to the scene and created a safety plan for the child,” according to Tolbert.

Bryars faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment, drug charges and attempting to elude.

