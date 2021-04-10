Bay Minette police arrest suspect who led officers on high-speed chase in December

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who Bay Minette police say led officers on a high-speed chase through Bay Minette in December has been arrested.

The Bay Minette Police Department located and arrested Joseph Augusta Reed Jr. of Robertsdale Saturday at a residence on Pecan Street in Bay Minette.

In December 2020, police say Reed led officers on a high-speed pursuit beginning in Bay Minette, but officers terminated the pursuit in Spanish Fort because of the danger to the public. Reed has been wanted since then for numerous charges. Reed also had multiple outstanding warrants, including an outstanding federal warrant for drug trafficking, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Reed is currently being held with no bond in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center.