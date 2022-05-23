BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department arrested 17 people while officers patrolled the city’s roadways. Those arrested during the three-day operation were driving under the influence or found with drugs.

On May 18, four people were arrested during traffic stops. Cameron Crenshaw was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. In a separate stop, two others were arrested after officers found them with crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Casey Michele Baecher and Stevie Jackson were arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Jackson was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana first degree, according to a Facebook post from the BMPD.

Jadon Alexander Downs was also arrested after officers stopped him. Downs was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the second degree and Drug Paraphernalia, according to the post. Downs was found with LSD, Kratom, Psilocybin, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. A picture of Downs is not available.

On May 19, 11 people were arrested for drug possession during traffic stops. Molly Giselle Macdonald, Hailey Lynn Jocoy and Samuel Hanson were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the second degree. All three were arrested during separate traffic stops. Macdonald, Jocoy and Hanson were found with illegal drugs and marijuana. Macdonald was found with ecstasy and Jocoy was found with psilocybin. Hanson was found with cocaine.

Rebecca Marie Hepner, Hannah Alyse Kimble, Lydia Kathryn Kohlbrand and Joseph Xavier Looby were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the second degree and Drug Paraphernalia. All four share the same charges, but Looby was arrested during a separate traffic stop. The group of women were arrested when officers stopped them in a car. The group was found with Psilocybin, THC and drug paraphernalia. A picture of Kohlbrand is not available.

Mark Don Rutland and Owen Rutland were arrested after officers found them with cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The pair were arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the second degree and Drug Paraphernalia.

Brian Alexander Weber was arrested after he was found with cocaine. Weber was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Adam Brewster Powell was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the second degree. Powell was found with marijuana. Both men were arrested during separate traffic stops. A picture of Powell is not available.

On May 20, two more were arrested during the final day of the operation. Trenton Wayne Miller was arrested after officers found him with Psilocybin and Marijuana. Miller was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. A picture of Jackson is not available.

Jermane Antonio Jackson was arrested during a separate traffic stop. Jackson was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. His blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.