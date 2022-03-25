BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) The National Transportation Board has released its preliminary report on the fatal plane accident Friday, March 11 at the Bay Minette Airport.

Commercial pilot Robert Doyle Hickman of Mobile was killed when the single-engine aircraft ran off the end of the runway. According to a family member, the pilot purchased the airplane about six months ago and had never flown it. Family members told investigators he had gone to Bay Minette early Friday morning to run the airplane’s engine and taxi around the airport property.

Just after one o’clock that Friday afternoon, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducting a training flight observed an airplane upside down, west of the taxiway. The flight crew contacted Mobile Approach Control who contacted local law enforcement.

The airplane was found inverted in the grass, 130 feet from the west end of the taxiway; additionally, tire marks consistent with left and right main landing gear tire braking were observed on the asphalt taxiway for 20 feet up to the edge of the taxiway.

Both wings were damaged, the fuselage cabin roof was crushed near the sliding canopy frame and the rudder tip was crushed with impact damage.

Hickman’s dog was also on-board but was not injured in the accident.

According to Federal Aviation Administration airmen records, the pilot held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, airplane multiengine land and instrument airplane.