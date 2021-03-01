Bay Minette PD: Drugs found on man who ran from officers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police officers have a man in custody in a case that started out as a child support warrant and turned into a drug bust.

On Sunday, February 28, officers attempted to serve a child support warrant on Charlie Crook, as he was driving on Magnolia Street. When the vehicle stopped, police say Crook exited the vehicle and began to run away from the officers.

Crook was captured a short time later hiding in a wooded area. Police also found approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, an amount of synthetic marijuana, and a personal amount of marijuana.

Bay Minette police say Crook has a history of Robbery 2nd, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, drug possessions, numerous attempting to elude, and numerous resisting arrest charges.

Crook was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Attempting to Elude, and issued four traffic citations.

Crook is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center on a no bond for the Drug Trafficking charge. Crook will have a bond hearing later Monday.