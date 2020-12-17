Bay Minette officers find stolen guns, marijuana during traffic stop; two men arrested

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested following a traffic stop on D’Olive Street near Stapleton Lan as officers found stolen guns and bags of marijuana Tuesday.

Officers say the driver, Roderick Dimontate Heard Jr., of Foley and passenger Isaiah Taylor Thomas, of Gulf Shores were arrested for Drug Trafficking and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property second degree.

The search conducted by officers led them to find a trafficking amount of marijuana and three handguns. According to police, two of the three handguns were stolen from recent car burglaries that occurred in the FT Morgan area.

Heard Jr. and Thomas are being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center.

