Bay Minette native remembers special moment with Kobe one year after No. 24’s death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Angela Moore, a graduate of Baldwin County High School, has a personal connection to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Her son, Henry, met Kobe through the Make-A-Wish Foundation in February 2008 when Henry was 8. As an infant, Henry was diagnosed with a serious bone marrow disorder.

While the Moores now live in Virginia, multiple bone marrow drives were held in Henry’s honor in Bay Minette as the little boy fought it.

Moore says the day the family met Kobe was “surreal,” and she was so surprised at how “normal” Kobe was.

Moore also says Kobe intentionally brought his children along, so they could all have a “family moment” together.