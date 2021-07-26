Bay Minette murder suspect in court, victim’s family grieving

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) While Tyler McCryndle stood before a judge on a murder charge, the family of his alleged victim, R. J. Daniels, was making funeral arrangements.

“R.J. was my heart. He was my favorite nephew.” For his aunt Natasha Mims it’s still hard to believe. “This has been a week from hell for me cause me and R.J. were like this,” she says crossing her fingers. “I mean so close.”

Tuesday night, gunshots rang out in front of R.J.’s grandmother’s house on West Ellis Street. Over the weekend, Tyler McCryndle turned himself for the murder. He was a person of interest early in the investigation.

“All we want is justice.” Anger over R.J.’s murder runs deep. McCryndle, they say, should face more charges than just murder. “He should have had more for the other two boys that was with him and the others inside the house too,” says aunt Veronica Brown. “They could have been killed too. He said he was going to kill all of them.”

Funeral services will be held this weekend for R.J. A young man who meant the world to those who loved him. “He was a loving and caring person. He was there for you always, there for his family. Now he is not because of somebody’s stupidity,” says Mims.

If McCryndle is released on bond he will have to wear an ankle monitor and will be under house arrest. He was also ordered to stay away from those two eyewitnesses.