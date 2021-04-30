Bay Minette man sentenced to 25 years for fatally shooting wife while she was asleep in bed

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man who fatally shot his wife while she was asleep in bed and then turned the gun on himself has pleaded guilty to murder.

Ben Allen was sentenced to serve 25 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

In December 2018, prosecutors say Allen fatally shot his wife, Krystal Hancock, while she was asleep in their bed. He then climbed into bed with her and shot himself in the face, inflicting a non-fatal wound.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, led by Cpl. Nick Richerson, investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney, Ashley Siebert with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case to a successful conclusion.