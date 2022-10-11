A Bay Minette man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after he was found distributing child porn.

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after he plead guilty to distributing child pornography.

Billy Tyler, 47, was sentenced after he pled guilty to distributing child pornography on Dec. 17, 2021. Tyler was arrested after he traced back to a Kik account that shared five videos of young girls “engaged in sexual activity,” according to a news release from the South Alabama Department of Justice.

Tyler, whose username was “Mission0101,” was identified as the man sharing the material on Kik. Following his guilty plea, Tyler was ordered to:

Serve 151 months in prison (over 12 years)

Serve 25 years of supervised release

Pay $15,00 in restitution to his victims and $100 in special assessments

Register as a sex offender once he is released from prison