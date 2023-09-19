BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man has died after a crash that occurred 5 miles south of Bay Minette, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Chase Sharp, 34, of Bay Minette was killed when the Ford Explorer he was driving hit the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a Frisco City man.

The tractor-trailer was disabled and partly in the roadway during the crash, which happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on I-65 near the 29-mile marker.

Sharp was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash, according to the release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.