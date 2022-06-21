MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man died in a crash Monday afternoon in Mobile County.

Winston Killam, 85, was driving down U.S. Highway 31 when he was struck by another car about four miles northeast of Bay Minette. Killam was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened Monday, June 21, around 3:22 p.m. ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.