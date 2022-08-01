BAY MINNETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — On July 9, many people got together at a memorial benefit for Dana Bryars. Brandon Bryars, Dana’s son, created this benefit in honor of his mother.

This year marked the fifth annual Dana Bryars Memorial Benefit. This benefit started off as a softball tournament, but has since grown to softball and bowling. Brandon Bryars plans to add basketball in the future to raise more money.

“She helped do different charities and tournaments to help other people out,” said Bryars. “So, since we both had softball in common, I decided that this would be a good way to honor her.”

Bryars raised $4,000 this year and donated the money to the American Autism and Rehabilitation Center in Daphne.

Dana Bryars Memorial Beneift

In the past Brandon has donated to:

Just Fitness in Bay Minnette

The Women’s Shelter in Robertsdale

The Ty Foundation

Due to COVID the benefit was canceled, but they had two in 1 year and put all the money together.

Pictures of winners and donations can be seen on the Dana Bryars Memorial Benefit Facebook page.

Bryars goes around looking at all of the different local foundations and then decides where to donate the money. He said he wants to “bring a little bit of joy to everybody else.”