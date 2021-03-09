Bay Minette man guilty of murder in deadly Baldwin police chase

SUMMERDALE, Ala, (WKRG) A man from Bay Minette could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him of murder in a police chase that ended in the death of a Summerdale woman last year.

More than a dozen of Pearly Mae Mason’s family members were in court for the two-day trial. It wrapped up around noon Tuesday with a guilty verdict.

30-year-old Thomas Norton was behind the wheel of a truck, running from police. It started just north of Foley on U.S. Highway 59 and ended at the intersection of County Road 24 and 55 with Norton running through a four-way stop and T-boning Mason’s mid-size SUV. The chase and crash all captured on dash and body cameras. Mason was airlifted from the crash site but later died at the hospital.

Norton had been stopped by a Summerdale police officer on a traffic violation when he took off. We later learned he was wanted in Mississippi on rape and burglary charges.

The chase covered about five miles and lasted five minutes. Summerdale police were in the process of calling off the pursuit when the crash happened.

Testimony began Monday and wrapped up Tuesday morning. The jury out a little over an hour before returning with the verdict that could send Norton to jail for the rest of his life. His sentencing is expected next month.