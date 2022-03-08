BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin county jury found a Bay Minette man guilty for sexually abusing and shooting his victim.

Robert Lee Jones, 31, was found guilty of Sexual abuse 1st, Assault 3rd, Assault 1st and Discharging a Gun into an Occupied Dwelling, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

Jones’ charges come after a woman reported Jones’ sexual and physical abuse to the Bay Minette Police Department June 3, 2020. On June 7, 2020, Jones shot the woman in her leg inside an apartment.

The Baldwin County DA’S Office thanked several people, including the survivor for testifying during the trial:

“The Baldwin County DA’s office would like to thank Bay Minette P.D. and Investigator Arthur Odom for all their hard work on this case. The State is very proud of the survivor for coming forward and testifying against her abuser.” The Baldwin County DA’s office

Jones’ sentencing will be held April 27, 2022. Jones is a “habitual felony offender” and may face a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison, according to the post.