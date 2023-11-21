BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A playful black female puppy and her brother are the only two dogs that made it out of a house on Pecan Street alive, according to Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

“There were three small puppies probably between 6 and 8 weeks old that were found dead inside the residence,” Tolbert said.

Outside the home, five adult dogs were chained, starving and uncared for, according to animal control officers.

“They did have injuries that I believe would be consistent with fighting, dog fighting,” Tolbert said.

Larry Logan, Jr., 54, is now charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty and faces additional drug charges for what is described as high-grade marijuana found inside the home in mason jars.

“It would be more than personal use and the way it was packaged,” Tolbert said. Additional charges are possible.

Police arrived at the house Monday to serve a felony arrest warrant unrelated to the cruelty and drug charges. Conditions inside the house were described as “deplorable” with dog feces and garbage throughout the home. But, it was the condition of the dogs that was the hardest to understand.

“They don’t ask to be put in that environment,” Tolbert said. “And they can’t fend for themselves when you chain them and tether them to trees and stumps and whatever.”

Logan has a court date in January to answer the drug and cruelty charges. All of the dogs are now under veterinarian care.