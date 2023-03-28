BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man died early Tuesday morning after the car he was driving on I-65 hydroplaned, left the roadway and hit a tree, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Robert A. Mons IV, 57, was transported to University Medical Hospital where he later died. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

ALEA said this happened at around 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 roughly 12 miles north of Bay Minette.

No further information in available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.