BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County District Attorney’s office said a man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old child.

According to court documents, Timothy Dewayne Thomas Jr. performed sexual acts on a 10-year-old boy. Thomas, a Bay Minette resident, will be sentenced March 31.

Investigators from the Bay Minette Police Department and advocates from the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center worked on this case.