Bay Minette man charged with raping child

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man is charged with raping a child under the age of 12.

On Feb. 7, the Bay Minette Police Department was made aware of a sex abuse allegation by a parent of a child under 12 years of age. Through the course of an investigation, officers were able to determine 29-year-old Corneise Colins Payne of Bay Minette had forceable sex with a minor child under 12 years of age. Investigators developed sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for the charge of first-degree rape on July 17.

Payne was arrested for the outstanding warrant on Thursday in Atmore, Ala. Payne is currently in the Baldwin County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

This investigation is ongoing.

