Bay Minette man charged with raping child

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man is charged with raping a child under the age of 12.

On Feb. 7, the Bay Minette Police Department was made aware of a sex abuse allegation by a parent of a child under 12 years of age. Through the course of an investigation, officers were able to determine 29-year-old Corneise Colins Payne of Bay Minette had forceable sex with a minor child under 12 years of age. Investigators developed sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for the charge of first-degree rape on July 17.

Payne was arrested for the outstanding warrant on Thursday in Atmore, Ala. Payne is currently in the Baldwin County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

This investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories