BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Bay Minette Police department arrested a man after he allegedly stole five catalytic converters from several businesses.

James Michael Wilkins was arrested and charged with five counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle after officers determined he was stealing catalytic converters, according to a news release from the Bay Minette Police Department.

Police allege that Wilkins would go to businesses within Bay Minette and cut off the catalytic convertors, according to the release. Catalytic converters are usually sold off to companies or on the black market for their precious metals.

The catalytic convertor thefts spanned a total of 10 days starting Jan. 18 and ending Jan. 28. Wilkins allegedly stole five catalytic converters in Bay Minette.

Wilkins is currently being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correctional Center. He is being held without bond for a parole violation.