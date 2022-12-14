BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly broke into an ABC liquor store on U.S. Highway 31 and stole liquor on Monday, according to a release from the BMPD.

Jeremiaha Michael Spears, of Bay Minette, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary. Spears in being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center with no bond.

Police received a call on Monday, Dec. 12 for a “business burglary” at 804 US Highway 31 South ABC store. When police arrived, they saw a window broken out of the front of the store. Police used video footage and saw Spears break into the store and steal “numerous bottles of liquor.”

Spears was identified and arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said Spears had a previous third degree burglary charge and was out on bond at the time of the burglary. Spears’ bond was revoked on the previous charge, according to the release.