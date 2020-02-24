Bay Minette man accused of shooting another man during argument

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sean Edward Kelley of Bay Minette was booked into the Baldwin County Jail early Saturday morning after investigators say he shot a man during an argument.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Friday during a bonfire at Boatyard Landing in the Stockton area.

After the victim was shot twice in the abdomen, friends of the victim were able to wrestle away the gun, investigators said.

Deputies say Kelley tried to escape into the flooded areas along the Alabama River but was captured.

Kelley was booked on first-degree assault charges and released on $10,000 bond.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Mobile for treatment, but he’s expected to survive.

Investigators say alcohol was involved.

