Bay Minette honors veterans with parade Thursday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a day to show honor and appreciation to our veterans and today, Bay Minette showed out in a big way.

Hundreds lined the streets to catch candy and other throws, but resident Martha Ryan knew that this year’s Veterans Day parade had a bigger purpose.

“We just want our community to know how much they mean to us. It’s such a huge deal. They should be honored,” said Ryan.

Last year the parade rolled on, but COVID-19 limited the number of participants and parade-goers. Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills said that the support for this year’s parade has been overwhelming.

“We’re just thrilled we’re in a community like Bay Minette where the entire community supports our veterans. We had a breakfast at the civic center this morning and we had a good turnout,” said Wills.

Gerald Davidson is a World War II veteran. Each year on Veteran’s Day he rides in the parade and enjoys catching up with friends and fellow veterans.

“We get a lot of thank you’s, a lot of phone calls and we get to see a lot of friends,” said Davidson.

Tommy Langham served in the Korean War. He left Baldwin County in 1950 and remembers that time like it was yesterday.

“138 of us left Bay Minette on that day. Today there’s only 9 left here for the parade today,” said Langham.

After the war he went on to become Bay Minette’s city clerk. Langham says he wears his veteran’s cap proudly and a day never goes by without someone showing their appreciation.

“Many times when I’m in a restaurant and I have on this cap when I get to the register my meal is taken care of. People are great,” said Langham.