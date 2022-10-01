BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s about a half mile east of Coastal Alabama Community College.

The post says the fire is contained and not threatening other structures. Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to debris, smoke, and fire engines on the road. It’s not clear what started the fire at this time.